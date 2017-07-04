

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





On Nov. 20, 2015, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Lowrie Lane in Eden Mills, just outside Guelph.

Trevor and Susanne McNally, a husband and wife, were found dead inside the home.

Although the Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal investigated the fire, neither organization ever said anything publicly about what had killed the McNallys.

Relatives on Susanne McNally’s side of the family say the police report concluded that it was a murder-suicide.

“She was killed by her husband, and he then took his own life,” Angela Nesbitt, a niece of Susan McNally, said in an interview.

According to Nesbitt, the report found that Susanne McNally – known to friends, relatives and just about everybody else as Sue – died from a single stab wound to the heart, while her husband set the house on fire and died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

At the time, without that information, family members were simply shocked that two people so well-liked and integral to their family had died.

Another niece, Melissa Nesbitt, says Trevor McNally was “like a father figure” to her, while Susanne McNally – her blood relative – was motherly. They even lived together for a time.

“She was the rock to our family,” Nesbitt says.

“She was the support system. She was the go-to for anything.”

More than 18 months after the deaths, the Nesbitts say they’re speaking out in the hope it will help other families – and families of emergency responders in particular – from having to endure similar tragedies.

“They need the proper support and resources so that warning signs are caught and things like this don’t happen,” Angela Nesbitt says.

“We feel it’s very important that the truth is out there.”

The Nesbitts say Trevor McNally had been struggling with mental health issues, and had sought out counselling with his wife.

“He would get better for a time, but then it always seemed like he would revert,” Angela Nesbitt says.

A few days before the fire, Angela Nesbitt says, Susanne McNally told her she was planning on leaving her husband. She remembers her aunt telling her that she couldn’t “help someone who doesn’t want to be helped.”

“He didn’t want the help – that’s the problem,” she says.

Trevor McNally was a firefighter in Halton Hills. When the fire call came in, three of his colleagues were the first to respond to Lowrie Lane – including Brent Marshall, who was the town’s fire chief at the time.

In a statement issued last week, Marshall said that the trio were “personally engaged in support for” McNally at the time.—which is why they responded before any firefighters from closer communities like Guelph and Rockwood.

“Could we have done more to save them? I don’t know the answer to that,” he said.

“I only know that our best effort was unsuccessful.”

As a municipal employee, McNally would have had access to counselling and support services.

“We provide it to the best of our ability, and we go to great lengths to deliver it,” Marshall said.

The Nesbitts say they’re working on putting together a memorial bench that can be installed in Susan McNally’s memory.

When it comes to their uncle Trevor McNally, their feelings are much more complicated.

“It’s very hard,” says Melissa Nesbitt.

“There are days where I hate him, and there are days where I miss him.”

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto