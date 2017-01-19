Featured Guelph News Videos
Heritage mill owned by GRCA destroyed by fire
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:24PM EST
A heritage mill north of Rockwood burned to the ground Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the flour mill, which is located on Wellington Road 49 in the community of Everton, around 3:15 a.m.
Crews from Guelph, Guelph/Eramosa, Puslinch and Erin were brought in to battle the fire. In the end, the mill was destroyed.
By late morning, the fire was out. Firefighters remained at the scene dealing with hotspots.
The mill is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority.
Police and fire officials are investigating the fire and want to hear from anyone with information.
With reporting by Alexandra Pinto
Photos
A heritage mill in Everton was destroyed by fire on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
weather Change city
Advertisement
Advertisement