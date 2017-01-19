

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A heritage mill north of Rockwood burned to the ground Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the flour mill, which is located on Wellington Road 49 in the community of Everton, around 3:15 a.m.

Crews from Guelph, Guelph/Eramosa, Puslinch and Erin were brought in to battle the fire. In the end, the mill was destroyed.

By late morning, the fire was out. Firefighters remained at the scene dealing with hotspots.

The mill is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority.

Police and fire officials are investigating the fire and want to hear from anyone with information.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto