High-heeled shoe attack leads to assault charge
A person looks at high heels on display at the Pretty Small Shoes store in Bloomsbury, London on Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP / Tim Ireland)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 11:53AM EDT
Two people were arrested following an altercation in Guelph’s north end.
Guelph Police say their officers were called to a property on Silvercreek Parkway around 1 a.m. Wednesday in response to a disturbance.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for assault with a weapon. The St. Catharines woman had allegedly hit another person with a high-heeled shoe, causing a cut in the victim’s head.
A 22-year-old Milton woman was also arrested, on a charge of breaching a court order.
