Two people were arrested following an altercation in Guelph’s north end.

Guelph Police say their officers were called to a property on Silvercreek Parkway around 1 a.m. Wednesday in response to a disturbance.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at the scene for assault with a weapon. The St. Catharines woman had allegedly hit another person with a high-heeled shoe, causing a cut in the victim’s head.

A 22-year-old Milton woman was also arrested, on a charge of breaching a court order.