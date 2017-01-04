

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are looking for a man who was caught stealing on camera.

A resident of Amsterdam Crescent was expecting delivery on Tuesday of items he had purchased online. When he arrived home in the evening he was surprised the items apparently had not been delivered yet.

The man had previously installed security cameras at his home and checked back on the video from the day. The images showed the package had indeed been delivered, but was stolen off of his front porch.

Police haven’t released the surveillance video but describe the suspect as a white man with blonde hair, wearing a winter jacket with reflective striping on it.

He left in a four-door Chevy Trailblazer that had three other occupants in it.

Constable Buzz Dean with the Guelph Police Service saysthisis a time of year when incidents like this happen more often, and people should remember to keep their property safe.

“This is clearly a crime of opportunity. With the holiday seasonwhether it’s Boxing Day, or Christmas,this is a busy season to get home deliveries,” Dean said.

Police say the convenience of online shopping has created more opportunity for thieves when deliveries are left in plain sight. They offer some tips to consider when having items delivered to your home:

Take advantage of parcel delivery services that will ask for a signature when a package is delivered to ensure that it is not left at your door.

Ask a friend or neighbour to receive your packages for you.

If it is possible, get permission to ship some of those smaller packages to work so they aren’t left unguarded on your doorstep.

If you have no other options, leave clear directions to have the parcels put in a spot that is not in plain sight.

Install a video camera on your front porch to act as a deterrent, or that can help identify thieves if a theft does occur.

Police continue to investigate the incident on Amsterdam Crescent, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.