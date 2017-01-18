

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A house was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, and authorities say the whereabouts of its owner are unknown.

Firefighters from three stations were called to the home – on the 8th Line in the Town of Erin, west of the town centre – around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities at the scene said that the fire had gutted the house, and that the home’s owner was unaccounted for.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

With reporting by Marc Venema