Featured Guelph News Videos
Homeowner unaccounted for after house fire near Erin
A house on 8th Line in the Town of Erin was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Ontario Provincial Police)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 1:22PM EST
A house was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning, and authorities say the whereabouts of its owner are unknown.
Firefighters from three stations were called to the home – on the 8th Line in the Town of Erin, west of the town centre – around 9:30 a.m.
Authorities at the scene said that the fire had gutted the house, and that the home’s owner was unaccounted for.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.
With reporting by Marc Venema
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
weather Change city
Advertisement
Advertisement