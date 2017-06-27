

CTV Kitchener





You can lead a horse to school, but can you get away with it?

That’s the question being asked after a small statue of a horse ended up on the roof of Erin District High School.

Wellington County OPP investigators believe a group of people in their late teens stole the statue from McMillan Park early on the morning of June 20.

After making the one-kilometre drive to the school, police say, the teens used ropes to lift the horse up and set it down on the school’s main entrance – where it was seen by people as they showed up to start the school day.

Police say they want to speak with anyone who can identify the people behind the horse’s forced relocation, which is being investigated as a case of criminal mischief.

They’re also looking for more information about a small hatchback car, possibly with a sunroof, which they think was used to transport the statue.