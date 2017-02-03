

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police and fire crews are at the scene of a blaze just outside Guelph, where two buildings are involved.

A section of Highway 7 south of Guelph was closed Friday morning due to the fire.

Crews from a number of fire stations are on scene of a large fire on Township Road 3, just north of the intersection of Highway 7 and Wellington Road 32.

When Guelph fire crews arrived, they began working on a barn fire. They then noticed the house, 50 metres away, was also on fire. The house was apparently also vandalized.

Tankers from Maryhill and Conestogo were called around 3:00 a.m. to assist with transporting water to the scene.

After assessing the structures, it was determined that both structures were unsafe to enter. Officials decided to let fire consume both buildings, as there was no chance of the fires spreading.

Wellington OPP re-opened a section of Highway 7, between Wellington Road 32 and Guelph-Woolwich Townline about two hours after the initial fire call.

Officials say the cause is suspicious. The fire marshal's office will be assisting police in the investigation.

There have been numerous fires of abandoned buildings in the Guelph area over the past several months. Many of those fire have been deemed suspicious.