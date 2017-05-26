

CTV Kitchener





Firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire east of Fergus quickly enough to save the house.

The fire brought emergency crews to a property on Wellington Road 26 north of the community of Brucedale, in the Town of Erin, around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters from Erin, Hillsburgh and Rockwood were called to the scene, as were paramedics and police officers.

According to Erin fire chief Dan Callaghan, crews arrived at the scene to find that the back of the house was on fire.

One person – a worker who was on another part of the property when the fire began – was treated for minor injuries.

The house did receive some significant damage in the fire. An exact damage estimate was not immediately available.

The fire is not considered suspicious. Its exact cause remains under investigation.