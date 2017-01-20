Featured Guelph News Videos
Human remains found in burnt house near Erin
A house on 8th Line in the Town of Erin was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Ontario Provincial Police)
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 8:54AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 8:55AM EST
Wellington County OPP, a forensic unit and the Fire Marshal’s office continue to investigate what is now considered a fatal fire near the Town of Erin.
Fire crews responded to the house fire on 8th Line early Wednesday morning. Officials believe the fire likely burned through the night, but was only noticed when someone dropped in to a nearby barn.
The owner of the log home, Alexya Solomon, has not been seen since the fire.
Police say human remains have now been found in what remains of the house. The Centre of Forensic Sciences will be conducting tests to determine whether the remains are those of Alexya Solomon.
The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.
