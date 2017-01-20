

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP, a forensic unit and the Fire Marshal’s office continue to investigate what is now considered a fatal fire near the Town of Erin.

Fire crews responded to the house fire on 8th Line early Wednesday morning. Officials believe the fire likely burned through the night, but was only noticed when someone dropped in to a nearby barn.

The owner of the log home, Alexya Solomon, has not been seen since the fire.

Police say human remains have now been found in what remains of the house. The Centre of Forensic Sciences will be conducting tests to determine whether the remains are those of Alexya Solomon.

The cause of the fire continues to be under investigation.