An auto parts manufacturer has pleaded guilty to occupational health and safety offences in connection with an incident which left a temporary worker with serious injuries and burns.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, the worker was injured on May 27, 2014, while being trained to use equipment at the Poly-Nova Technologies facility on Southgate Drive.

During the training the worker’s hand and arm became trapped in a machine, which had to be dismantled to free the worker.

Ministry inspectors found that there should have been some sort of guard in place to prevent the worker from accessing moving parts of the machine.

Poly-Nova, which makes rubber parts which are used by the automotive industry, was fined $80,000 over the incident.