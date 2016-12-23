

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A renowned cricket pitch in an unlikely location won’t be quite as busy as usual next year.

For more than 20 years, the Inverhaugh Cricket Club has hosted weekly cricket matches in an otherwise quiet part of rural Wellington County.

Teams from various Central American countries and as far as Australia have visited the club. The Canadian national cricket team has played there too.

In 2017, though, the schedule will be scaled back significantly.

Club organizers say they are only organizing matches for three weekends next summer, although the facility will be available for private bookings.

The residential property on which the cricket pitch sits also remains listed for sale, as it has for several years. The current asking price is $1.65 million.