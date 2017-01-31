

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a local jewelry store.

Guelph police responded to a store on Paisley Road around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when a broken glass sensor sent an alarm.

An investigation determined that a man broke a window to gain entry to the jewelry store. Police were not able to determine the total value of the items taken.

The suspect is described as white, thin, wearing a dark jacket with a tartan patterned hood, a ball cap, light coloured pants and black running shoes with a white sole.