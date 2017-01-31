Featured Guelph News Videos
Jewelry store heist in Guelph
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 8:16AM EST
Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a local jewelry store.
Guelph police responded to a store on Paisley Road around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when a broken glass sensor sent an alarm.
An investigation determined that a man broke a window to gain entry to the jewelry store. Police were not able to determine the total value of the items taken.
The suspect is described as white, thin, wearing a dark jacket with a tartan patterned hood, a ball cap, light coloured pants and black running shoes with a white sole.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.