

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





On Thursday, police tape continued to surround a Fergus-area home where two people were found dead one day earlier.

Friends and family members say the bodies removed from the Side Road 18 home Wednesday night belonged to Dwayne and Kim Nicklasson.

Police have not confirmed whether those are the people whose deaths are currently under investigation.

According to one relative, police were contacted Wednesday morning after neither Nicklasson showed up for work.

Kim Nicklasson was a longtime employee of a car dealership in Fergus. On Thursday, grief counsellors were brought in for any coworkers having difficulty dealing with her death.

Police have not said whether they consider the Nicklassons’ deaths to be suspicious, but have said that they have no wider concern for public safety.

Post-mortem examinations were expected to take place Thursday.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto