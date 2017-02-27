

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man has been charged with assault after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver.

Guelph Police say the 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday – nearly a month after the alleged attack in question.

The taxi driver reported being punched in the face several times early on the morning of Jan. 28, after dropping a man off on Chancellors Way, in the city’s south end.

According to police, the attack came after an argument about a taxi fare not being paid and after the man paid the fare.