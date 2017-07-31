

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police say they’ve arrested and charged a man following a string of incidents Sunday evening in Guelph.

Police say at around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Water and Maple Streets, the man first attempted to rob a cyclist. Police say he pulled a knife on the victim and demanded he hand over his bicycle; but the cyclist was able to get away unharmed and with his bike.

A short time later, around 11:15 p.m., police were called to a home on Water Street where they say the same man was on a roof top. When officers arrived the man began jumping from roof to roof in order to escape, but police were able to contain him to one roof before negotiating and bringing him down.

Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old Guelph man with trespassing, robbery, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Through further investigation police say they have also linked the 26-year-old to several vehicle break-ins in the same area on the same evening.

Police say the Guelph man is being held for a bail hearing on Monday.