Man attacked with dog spray and stabbed; woman charged
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 2:50PM EST
A Guelph woman is facing charges after a disturbance in the city’s west end.
Guelph Police say the incident brought them to an apartment on Imperial Road early Friday morning.
They say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a woman sprayed him with a dog attack repellent, then stabbed him in the leg.
A 35-year-old woman now faces charges including assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and other offences.
