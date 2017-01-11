

The man found guilty in connection with the 1989 crash that killed Olympic swimmer and Guelph native Victor Davis was briefly back in prison this week.

Glyn Crossley, who is now 46 years old, is charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Albert Arsenault, who died after an incident at a Montreal bar last September.

The 70-year-old’s death was initially ruled an accident. Family members have claimed that Arsenault was pushed while he had his back to a small set of stairs, suffering a head fracture and heart failure in the process.

Police in Montreal said Tuesday that an autopsy and other information led them to the conclusion that Arsenault’s death was a criminal act, and not an accident after all.

On Wednesday, Crossley posted $10,000 bail and was due to be released from custody. While out on bail, he has to abide by terms that include a curfew and an order not to consume alcohol or other drugs.

The Davis case captured national attention more than a quarter-century ago.

Davis was a swimmer who won gold and silver medals for Canada at the 1984 Olympic Games and once held a world record in the breaststroke.

He died at the age of 25, two days after he was struck by a car being driven by Crossley, who was 19 at the time, in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que.

A few minutes earlier, the two had been arguing inside and outside a bar after Crossley started talking to Davis’ girlfriend and one of her friends.

At his trial, Crossley testified that he didn’t stop because he thought Davis had jumped out of the car’s path after throwing a juice bottle at the vehicle.

In 1992, Crossley was given a 10-month sentence for leaving the scene of the crash. He was released from custody after serving four months.

With files from The Canadian Press