

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly attacking another man in a bid to take his hat.

The incident brought Guelph Police to the Wyndham Street area around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a man had been walking under the Wyndham Street bridge when a stranger blocked his path and demanded that he turn over his hat.

The man refused, at which point the stranger allegedly punched and kicked him until he was able to take the hat for himself.

A 38-year-old man now faces charges including robbery, assault, uttering threats and seven counts of breaching his probation.