Featured Guelph News Videos
Man's life saved on Guelph basketball court
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 6:10AM EST
Police say a Guelph man can thank his basketball buddies for waking up today.
A group was playing pick-up basketball in a school gym Tuesday evening when a 54-year-old man went into medical distress. When it was found that the man’s heart had stopped, a couple of co-players started CPR, continuing until emergency responders arrived.
Guelph police report that the man was transported to hospital and is recovering well.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.