

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Police say a Guelph man can thank his basketball buddies for waking up today.

A group was playing pick-up basketball in a school gym Tuesday evening when a 54-year-old man went into medical distress. When it was found that the man’s heart had stopped, a couple of co-players started CPR, continuing until emergency responders arrived.

Guelph police report that the man was transported to hospital and is recovering well.