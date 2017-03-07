Featured Guelph News Videos
Man seriously hurt on the job in Guelph
Guelph Police Service vehicles are seen on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 1:27PM EST
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a serious workplace injury.
The injury brought Guelph Police officers to a business on Minto Road, which runs off of Michener Road in the city’s northwest, around 10:15 a.m. Monday.
According to police, a 37-year-old man received serious injuries in an incident involving a garage door.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment.
