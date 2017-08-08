

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police have released a surveillance image showing a man they want to talk to in connection with a robbery at a north-end hotel.

The robbery occurred early on the morning of April 14.

According to police, a man with a hammer jumped over the hotel’s front counter, got some cash, and left the area – possibly in a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.