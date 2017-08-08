Featured Guelph News Videos
Man sought in connection with hotel robbery
Guelph police want to talk to this man in connection with a hotel robbery in the city's north end.
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 6:23PM EDT
Guelph police have released a surveillance image showing a man they want to talk to in connection with a robbery at a north-end hotel.
The robbery occurred early on the morning of April 14.
According to police, a man with a hammer jumped over the hotel’s front counter, got some cash, and left the area – possibly in a black pickup truck.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.