A 20-year-old man who fell while hiking around the Elora Gorge earlier this week is expected to survive.

Wellington County OPP said Wednesday that the man, a Toronto resident, was listed in stable condition.

He had been taken to a Toronto hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries following the Monday night fall.

The man had been hiking with friends when he fell nearly 20 metres into the Irvine River while attempting to climb down the gorge.