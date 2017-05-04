

While police continue to figure out what happened to a vehicle that was seen on Highway 7 with a man hanging onto its side, they say charges of been laid against the man.

The incident ended up closing the highway for a period of time Tuesday after the man fell from the SUV, receiving serious injuries in the process.

Witnesses reported seeing the man hanging onto the side of the Ford Escape. By the time he fell, the vehicle was between Wellington Road 32 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline.

Wellington County OPP say the man – a 33-year-old Kitchener resident – has been charged with drug possession and breach of a recognizance order. He allegedly had crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana and hydromorphone on him when he fell.

They also say they want to hear from anyone who can help them identify the black Ford Escape, which had roof racks and running boards, or its driver.