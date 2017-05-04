Featured Guelph News Videos
Man who fell from SUV charged; driver sought by police
Police vehicles block off Highway 7 between Woolwich-Guelph Townline and Wellington Road 32 on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 10:51AM EDT
While police continue to figure out what happened to a vehicle that was seen on Highway 7 with a man hanging onto its side, they say charges of been laid against the man.
The incident ended up closing the highway for a period of time Tuesday after the man fell from the SUV, receiving serious injuries in the process.
Witnesses reported seeing the man hanging onto the side of the Ford Escape. By the time he fell, the vehicle was between Wellington Road 32 and Woolwich-Guelph Townline.
Wellington County OPP say the man – a 33-year-old Kitchener resident – has been charged with drug possession and breach of a recognizance order. He allegedly had crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana and hydromorphone on him when he fell.
They also say they want to hear from anyone who can help them identify the black Ford Escape, which had roof racks and running boards, or its driver.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.