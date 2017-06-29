Featured Guelph News Videos
Mapleton, Minto lift states of emergency
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in midwestern Ontario on June 23, 2017. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 3:45PM EDT
States of emergency declared in Wellington County last week after torrential rains prompted severe flooding have come to an end.
The Town of Minto lifted its state of emergency Wednesday afternoon. Mapleton Township followed suit on Thursday.
Minto includes the community of Harriston, while Mapleton includes the community of Drayton – both of which were particularly affected by flooding. At the peak of the problem, hundreds of people in both communities were being urged to leave their homes.
Provincial inspectors were expected to be in both communities Friday to assess the extent of flood damage.
