

CTV Kitchener





It started as a call to help paramedics with a medical emergency in Guelph, but what police say they saw eventually led to drugs and weapons charges for two west end residents.

“[The] police officers knew immediately that this is going to be more than just a medical assist call,” said Det. Const. Chris Probst.

Probst said he could not, however, specify just what it was those officers saw at the Imperial Rd. home Saturday evening.

But police say a drugs and weapons investigation was soon underway with a priority to ensure there was no danger to the public.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Guelph man for unauthorized possession of a firearm.

A woman, 52, was taken to Guelph General Hospital for medical attention, “unrelated to any of the firearms,” said Probst.

Late Saturday police executed a search warrant, allegedly seizing items used to produce methamphetamine, as well as material used to make an explosive device.

That led to even more charges, with the man facing a rash of allegations spanning “Careless storage of a firearm” to “Make explosive without lawful excuse,” as well as “Production of a Schedule 1 substance.”

The woman involved will also face additional drug charges and a breach of probation charge.

She was released with a Sept. 1 court date.

The man remained in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Police say there will no further arrests.