A minivan drove at more than double the speed limit and went through a stop sign without stopping east of Guelph, police say.

Wellington County OPP say the vehicle was stopped around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, on Speedvale Avenue East.

An officer had allegedly tracked it at 125 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

A 37-year-old man from Brampton now faces various traffic charges, including street racing, disobeying a stop sign and driving on the left while approaching a crest in the road.

In addition to any consequences he may face over those charges, he lost his driver’s licence and vehicle for one week.