The Guelph Royals are up for sale and will not play another game in 2017, team officials announced Wednesday.

Guelph had been in last place in the eight-team Intercounty Baseball League, with a 1-15 record.

The team is owned by Jim Rooney, a former IBL commissioner and Guelph Storm owner who ran then as a not-for-profit organization.

In a press release, Rooney said that the Royals had been optimistic about the 2017 season – only to end up with fewer people in the crowd, less sponsorship money, and player injuries and retirements contributing to a poor performance on the field.

“We are truly thankful to our loyal fans, sponsors and community partners for their support over the past several years,” he said.

Rooney says he hopes to find new ownership to keep the team operating in Guelph for the 2018 season.