More than 100 tickets issued for poor driving in cold weather
Guelph Police Service vehicles are seen on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 12:24PM EST
More than 160 drivers in Guelph were stopped by police over the weekend due to concerns about how they were driving in the cold and sometimes snowy conditions – and the majority of them ended up receiving tickets.
Guelph Police say they ended up issuing traffic tickets in 108 of those weekend traffic stops.
They also investigated 24 collisions and 11 driving complaints over the weekend, although not all of those were weather-related.
Six of the collisions resulted in minor injuries.
Police say all drivers should remember to slow down during adverse weather conditions.
