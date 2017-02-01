

Guelph Police say they’ve found a treasure trove of stolen property – but tracking down its rightful owners is proving to be a little more difficult.

More than 180 items believed to have been stolen were taken by police from a home in the area of Willow and Dawson roads in mid-January.

The haul includes bicycles, phones, computers, other electronics and identity items, among other items.

Police say they have managed to identify 26 of the people who the items were stolen from, but only 10 of them had actually reported the items as being stolen.

They say it is good practice for everyone to document serial numbers and similar information about their possessions, and report all thefts to police.