Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck at Regal Road and Curtis Drive in Guelph on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 6:54PM EDT
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Guelph’s north end.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at Regal Road and Curtis Drive.
It involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
Guelph Police said that the driver of the motorcycle was killed.
Further information was not immediately available.
