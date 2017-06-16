

CTV Kitchener





Charges are likely to be laid after a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Guelph’s south end.

The crash brought emergency crews to Gordon Street, just north of Clair Road, shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Both vehicles were travelling southbound on Gordon. Guelph Police say they’re still investigating exactly what happened in the moments before the crash.

After the two vehicles made contact, police say, the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike.

The 47-year-old man then ended up under the front right wheel of the truck, which dragged him for about 10 metres before stopping.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of what police termed “multiple fractures and abrasions.”

Police say they want to hear from anyone who saw the crash or the events leading up to it.