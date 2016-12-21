

Police in London say they’ve laid charges in connection with a stabbing outside a workplace Christmas party that left a Guelph man dead.

Chad Robinson was pronounced dead in hospital after being found unresponsive outside an east London banquet hall early Sunday morning.

A second person was treated for less serious injuries. Four people were initially charged with assault in connection with those injuries, but it took police several days to announce any charges in connection with the attack on Robinson.

That changed Wednesday, when police said that one of the four – a 27-year-old London man named Miguel Chacon-Perez – had been charged with second-degree murder.

Additionally, a second man, 26-year-old London resident Irvin Chicas, was charged with assault.

Police also said that they recovered a knife at the scene that may have been used in the attack.

