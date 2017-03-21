

CTV Kitchener





The process for building a new bridge on Niska Road in west Guelph is back in the city’s hands – which means preparations for construction can go ahead.

The bridge over the Speed River was closed last month, due to concerns about its structural stability.

At the time, an environmental assessment for a new bridge had been sent to the province but had not been signed off on.

City officials said Tuesday that they had been informed further environmental assessment was not necessary, meaning the project could move forward.

Before construction begins, the city must still do a heritage study – which will look at everything from groundwater levels to the how animals will be able to move around the area during construction.

A proposed design for the $2.4-million bridge is expected to be unveiled this fall, with construction expected to be complete by 2019.

The new bridge will be two lanes -- unlike the bridge currently spanning the river, which gave rise to the unique custom of drivers stopping before the bridge to let vehicles through in the other direction.