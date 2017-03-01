

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Students from the University of Guelph were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a natural gas odour was detected in nine buildings.

Just after 4:00 p.m. students were asked to exit the buildings if they could smell a strong odour.

After being well ventilated and inspected the fire department allowed staff and students to re-enter after the effected buildings.

The cause of the odour is still unknown, Union Gas and university staff are investigating.