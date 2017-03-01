Featured Guelph News Videos
Nine buildings evacuated at University of Guelph after natural gas odour detected
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 9:36PM EST
Students from the University of Guelph were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a natural gas odour was detected in nine buildings.
Just after 4:00 p.m. students were asked to exit the buildings if they could smell a strong odour.
After being well ventilated and inspected the fire department allowed staff and students to re-enter after the effected buildings.
The cause of the odour is still unknown, Union Gas and university staff are investigating.
