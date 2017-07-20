

CTV Kitchener





A police officer has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Erin.

The crash happened Monday evening at intersection of County Road 22 and the 10th Line, north of the Erin town centre.

According to the OPP, it involved a northbound police cruiser and an eastbound vehicle.

A Wellington County OPP constable with 11 years of service has been charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.