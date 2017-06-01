

The Canadian Press





MINTO, Ont. -- Provincial police say one person is dead and two other people, including a baby, are injured after a single-vehicle collision in Ontario's Wellington County.

It happened late Wednesday on Highway 9 near the town of Minto, Ont., about 66 kilometres northwest of Guelph.

Police say the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, then caught fire.

The male driver was taken to a local hospital , then airlifted to Hamilton with serious injuries.

The baby was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while a female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the victim's name will not be released until her next of kin is notified.