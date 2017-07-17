Featured Guelph News Videos
Patient threatened to kill doctor over choice of medication: police
The front entrance to Guelph General Hospital is pictured on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015. (Allison Tanner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 11:53AM EDT
A Guelph man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a doctor at Guelph General Hospital.
The man arrived at the hospital Friday evening for medical attention.
Guelph Police say he threatened the doctor after realizing that he would not be prescribed “the particular medication that he thought he was entitled to.”
A 44-year-old man is charged with uttering death threats.
