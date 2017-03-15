A Guelph has been charged after a pickup truck crashed into a house near the downtown area.

Guelph police say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday they were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a house on Arthur Street. When police and fire crews arrived, they found that a full-sized pickup truck had gone completely through the outer wall of the home.

Although there was extensive damage to the truck, and to the house, no injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with careless driving.