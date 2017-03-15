Featured Guelph News Videos
Pickup ends up inside a Guelph home
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 8:52AM EDT
A Guelph has been charged after a pickup truck crashed into a house near the downtown area.
Guelph police say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday they were called to a report of a vehicle hitting a house on Arthur Street. When police and fire crews arrived, they found that a full-sized pickup truck had gone completely through the outer wall of the home.
Although there was extensive damage to the truck, and to the house, no injuries were reported.
The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with careless driving.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.