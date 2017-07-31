Featured Guelph News Videos
Pickup truck hits pedestrian; serious injuries reported
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 31, 2017 1:26PM EDT
A 77-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a pickup truck while walking in Guelph’s north end.
It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Kathleen Street.
The pedestrian was taken to a Hamilton hospital for treatment.
Police say they are still investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone who witnessed it.