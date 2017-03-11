

CTV Kitchener





Nine people were arrested after a drug raid in a downtown Guelph neighbourhood.

“All of a sudden I saw 3 cars standing there lights on and police outside,” said Saba Saiyed who lives near the home on Huron Street and saw police enforcing the raid.

Four men and four women face a total of 15 charges for drug possession and breaching probation. The target of the police operation wasn't found until Saturday. He is facing one count of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

No names have been released but police said the youngest arrested is 18 and the oldest is 53.

Police seized pills, pot and paraphernalia.

“In January of 2017 members of the High Enforcement Action Team initiated an investigation of drug activity at a residence on Huron Street,” said Sgt. Arif Hasham with High Enforcement Action Team.

Seven people were released ahead of a court date on Tuesday.

Two people, both charged with possession, are staying in custody. A 22-year-old woman is facing one count of breaching probation and a 21-year-old man is facing two.

Guelph police said if neighbours witness suspicious activity in the neighbourhood, they should report it.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Abigail Bimman