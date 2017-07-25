

CTV Kitchener





Police are asking the public for help identifying two people seen on a property in Rockwood following a suspicious fire.

Wellington County OPP say the pair are not suspects, but are being sought because they were seen on the Main Street property two days after last week’s fire.

They say surveillance footage shows the two people trespassing on the property.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers.

There have been approximately 25 unsolved suspicious fires in Wellington County over the past year, primarily around Guelph/Eramosa and Puslinch.

Five fires broke out within a 24-hour period on July 24, including the one on Main Street – which was the first fire of the series to take place in an urban centre. Police have not confirmed whether the Main Street fire was set by the same person or people as any of the others.