A 52-year-old Guelph man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in the city’s north end.

Joe Couto was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at Regal Road and Curtis Drive.

It happened around 5 p.m., and shut the intersection down for several hours.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

One witness told CTV News that he heard a loud crash, then looked over and saw Couto pinned underneath his motorcycle.

No charges have been laid. Police say they are still investigating the collision.