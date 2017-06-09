Featured Guelph News Videos
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with truck
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 12:39PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 12:51PM EDT
A 52-year-old Guelph man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in the city’s north end.
Joe Couto was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at Regal Road and Curtis Drive.
It happened around 5 p.m., and shut the intersection down for several hours.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
One witness told CTV News that he heard a loud crash, then looked over and saw Couto pinned underneath his motorcycle.
No charges have been laid. Police say they are still investigating the collision.
