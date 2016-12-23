

CTV Kitchener





Police are still investigating the deaths of two people whose remains were found in a home just outside Fergus earlier this week, but say they are not looking for any suspects in connection with the case.

Wellington County OPP also said Friday that they consider the deaths of Dwayne and Kim Nicklasson an “isolated incident” and have no concerns for public safety.

Information about what led them to these conclusions was not provided.

The Nicklassons were found dead inside their home on Side Road 18 on Wednesday.

Police had been called to the home after neither of them showed up for work that morning.