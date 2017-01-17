

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Two men from Wellington County are facing historic sexual assault charges at an Elora-area Christian school.

Wellington County OPP have laid charges after what they describe as a lengthy investigation into alleged sexual assaults between 1981 and 1986. Police launched the investigation in early December of last year.

Officials say offences against minors reportedly took place at the Elora Road Christian Fellowship Church and the Elora Road Christian School. Both facilities occupy the same property on Wellington Road 7 near Highway 6.

The founder, and pastor at the time, of the church has been charged with sexual assault on a child under 16.

A man who was a teacher at the school at the time of the alleged offences, and is currently the principal of the school, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 16.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in the following weeks.