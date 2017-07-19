Featured Guelph News Videos
Propane tank thrown through windshield during argument
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 12:24PM EDT
A Guelph man sought by police for several days was arrested Tuesday in Kitchener.
According to Guelph Police, the 33-year-old man was wanted for assault, mischief and breach of probation.
The charges stemmed from an argument that took place Saturday in a parking lot on Dawson Road. At one point, police say, the 33 year old assaulted another man and threw a propane tank through the other man’s windshield before driving away.
The two men knew each other prior to their argument, police say.
