

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man sought by police for several days was arrested Tuesday in Kitchener.

According to Guelph Police, the 33-year-old man was wanted for assault, mischief and breach of probation.

The charges stemmed from an argument that took place Saturday in a parking lot on Dawson Road. At one point, police say, the 33 year old assaulted another man and threw a propane tank through the other man’s windshield before driving away.

The two men knew each other prior to their argument, police say.