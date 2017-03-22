

In the coming days, three streets in Kitchener will close for final stages of LRT-related construction.

The longest closure affects Duke Street, which will be closed between Francis and Frederick streets from March 27 until April 30. The section of Duke between Queen Street and the municipal parking garage, which has been closed since early February, will remain closed until late May for hydro work.

Duke’s intersections at Ontario and College streets are expected to remain open during the construction.

Elsewhere, Charles Street will be closed between Borden Avenue and Ottawa Street from March 27 to April 1, while Ottawa will be closed between Charles and Nyberg streets from April 3 until April 8.

In all cases, the roads will remain open to pedestrians and local vehicle traffic.

Elsewhere along the Ion route, King Street remains closed between Victoria Street and Moore Avenue, with reopening expected later this spring.

In uptown Waterloo, King Street was closed between William and John streets as of Wednesday. Next week, the section between John and Allen streets will reopen, while the intersection of King and William will close for up to four days.