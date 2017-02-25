Featured Guelph News Videos
Road reopens after car flips on eastbound 401 at Guelph Line
The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. (Meghan Furman/ CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 5:14PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 25, 2017 5:27PM EST
A car flipped on its roof Saturday afternoon on the eastbound 401 at Guelph Line.
The crash happened around 4 p.m. There is no word on how it happened or if there were any injuries. It appears the people inside were able to get out.
The eastbound on ramp from Guelph Line remained closed for over an hour.
The road reopened around 5:30 p.m.
