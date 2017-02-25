

A car flipped on its roof Saturday afternoon on the eastbound 401 at Guelph Line.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. There is no word on how it happened or if there were any injuries. It appears the people inside were able to get out.

The eastbound on ramp from Guelph Line remained closed for over an hour.



The road reopened around 5:30 p.m.