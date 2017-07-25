

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are looking for one person following a robbery at an east-end convenience store.

The store, which is located on Victoria Road near York Road, was robbed around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a man was able to get away from the store with cash and cigarettes. He was last seen running westbound on York.

Police say the man claimed to have a weapon in his pocket, although no weapon was seen.

They describe the man as likely being in his early or mid-20s, and say he was wearing a brown and black plaid jacket, dark pants and a black ball cap with white letters on it.