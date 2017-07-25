Featured Guelph News Videos
Robbery at convenience store nets cash, cigarettes
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 5:31PM EDT
Guelph Police are looking for one person following a robbery at an east-end convenience store.
The store, which is located on Victoria Road near York Road, was robbed around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a man was able to get away from the store with cash and cigarettes. He was last seen running westbound on York.
Police say the man claimed to have a weapon in his pocket, although no weapon was seen.
They describe the man as likely being in his early or mid-20s, and say he was wearing a brown and black plaid jacket, dark pants and a black ball cap with white letters on it.
