Skateboarder hit by vehicle, seriously hurt
Published Monday, June 26, 2017 5:24PM EDT
Police in Guelph are investigating a collision which left one man with serious injuries.
The crash happened Friday night, at Cork and Norfolk streets.
According to Guelph Police, it involved a vehicle which was southbound on Norfolk and a skateboarder who was eastbound on Cork.
The skateboarder, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. By Monday, he was said to be in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.
Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.
