Guelph Police have released details about arrests and made and other actions taken in the city on St. Patrick’s Day.

They say seven people were arrested for public intoxication over the course of the day, while two were given citations for public urination.

There were 26 tickets issued for other alcohol-related offences, while police say they responded to 23 noise complaints around the city.

A Friday night RIDE patrol resulted in 750 drivers being checked.

Seven of those drivers were asked to undergo roadside breath tests, with one then being taken into custody for a driving-related offence and two seeing their licences suspended for three days after the tests showed their alcohol content to be in the legal “warn range.”